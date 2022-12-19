Submit Release
InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Vehicle Mirror Housings (SCO-130)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "While traveling for vacations, I always have trouble cleaning insect remains off my external mirrors. I thought there should be a protective cover for the mirror housings," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the SIDE-VIEW MIRROR COVER. My design helps to protect and preserve the original appearance and condition of the mirrors."

The invention provides an effective way to protect the mirror housings on a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the accumulation of insects on the mirror housings. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it offers an attractive appearance. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SCO-130, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

