Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,628 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,234 in the last 365 days.

Direct Messaging Comes to Truth Social

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Trump Media & Technology Group (“TMTG”) announced that direct messaging (“DM”) is now available on the iOS, Android, and web versions of Truth Social. Users can now privately DM fellow users on a one-to-one basis with text-based messages containing up to 500 characters. Future updates will allow users to react to messages with emojis and exchange media attachments.

To access direct messaging on iOS and Android, users should update Truth Social via the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, or Samsung Galaxy Store. To access direct messaging on the Truth Social Web App, users can visit https://truthsocial.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
MZ Group - North America
tmtgir@mzgroup.us

Media Contact:
press@tmtgcorp.com


You just read:

Direct Messaging Comes to Truth Social

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.