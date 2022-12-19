Numerous Technologically Advanced Turbo Trainer Systems; Turbo Trainers Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$ 363.84 Mn By 2032

The US is one of the top markets for Turbo Trainers in the world. The market for turbo trainers is favored by an increase in disposable income, lifestyle modifications, and increased health consciousness.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for turbo trainers is projected to register at a CAGR of 3.9% from US$ 248.17 Mn in 2022. The turbo trainers market is growing as cycling sports become more popular and are being played by more people. Participants in the turbo trainers market offer a variety of turbo trainers, including direct driver trainers, wheel-on trainers, smart trainers, and others.

Due to changing consumer preferences, the demand for fitness and training equipment has significantly increased over the past few years. The demand for turbo trainers is increasing as more and more millennials around the world choose to live healthier lifestyles.

Furthermore, turbo trainers have emerged as an ideal training tool, particularly for cyclists and fitness enthusiasts living in climate-sensitive areas. Cycling's growing popularity as a fitness activity is expected to have a significant impact on the global turbo trainer market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways

The US, Canada, and Mexico make up the three segments of the North American turbo trainers market.

One of the best ways to simulate outdoor cycling in the comfort of your own home is through the direct drive turbo trainers segment, which is categorised by product type in the turbo trainers market.

By application, the market for turbo trainers may offer opportunities in the commercial fitness facilities sector.

Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific

The Asia-Pacific turbo trainers market is expected to register at a significant CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the growing popularity of indoor sports and fitness training. Some of the key turbo trainers market growth drivers for this area are rising personal disposable income, rapid globalization, westernization, modernization, and an increase in the number of gymnasiums.

North America

The growth of the turbo trainers market in North America can be attributed to a number of factors, including an increase in the number of cyclists, increased popularity of cycling as a fitness activity, increased awareness of the benefits of cycling, and an increase in the number of health and fitness conscious people.

Key Segments

By Product Type : Wheel-on Direct Drive

By End User : Personal Commercial Gymnasium Others

By Distribution Channel : Online Company Website e-Commerce Website Offline Specialty Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Others

By Region : North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa





Competitive Landscape

Companies in the turbo trainers market are present in these nations, which offers them profitable chances for expansion. They are developing unique, high-quality items to meet a wide range of customer needs.

Key Companies Profiled

Elite

Garmin Ltd.

Kurt Manufacturing

Minoura Co. Ltd.

Nautilus, Inc.

Saris

Technogym SpA

Wahoo Fitness

Jetblack Cycling

Wattbike Ltd.

Attributes Turbo Trainer Market CAGR

(2022-2032) 3.9% Market Value

(2027) US$ 300.49 Mn Growth Factor Rapidly Expanding Fitness Industry Opportunity A Diverse Selection of Technologically Advanced Turbo Trainer Systems Key Trends Increased Interest in Smart Turbo Trainers

Recent Development

Collaboration

For people who are unable to cycle outside due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic, Cyclist and Tacx announced in April 2020 the introduction of a new gravel riding turbo trainer.

Acquisition

A privately held Dutch company called Tacx B.V. designs and produces indoor bike trainers, tools, and accessories as well as indoor training software and applications. In April 2020, Garmin Ltd. completed the strategic acquisition of Tacx B.V.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Turbo Trainer Market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights based on Product Type (Wheel-on Turbo Trainer, Direct Drive Turbo Trainer), By End User (Personal, Commercial, Gymnasium, Others), By Distribution Channel (Online, Company Website, e-commerce Website, Offline, Specialty Stores, Others) & across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & ASEAN, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

