Historical Affairs programs in January 2023

(DOVER, Del. — Dec. 19, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor two special programs during the month of January 2023. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for the second program. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/12/07/hca-programs-january-2023/.

Meghan Cary will perform at The Old State House on Jan. 13, 2023.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, January 2023

Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023

New Year’s Day. All division-administered museums will be closed.

Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

New Year’s Day state holiday. All division-administered museums will be closed.

Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

Concert by Meghan Cary. Singer/songwriter. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. 7:30 p.m. Free admission. 302-744-5054 or mailto:OSHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023

“Welcome to the Zwaanendael Museum.” Virtual introduction highlighting what the Zwaanendael Museum does and what to expect in 2023. Program streamed live via Zoom. 4 p.m. Free but registration required. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

