Find made-in-Ukraine products at US resellers via new non-profit platform “Shop Ukrainian”

Launched in November 2022 and already gaining traffic, Shop Ukrainian's mission is to popularize Ukrainian businesses and help them expand in the US market.

ST. PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The non-profit project is the initiative of a Maryland-based ecommerce entrepreneur, relying on the expert assistance of NIX United as a trusted tech partner and IT company with Ukrainian roots. The NIX team created an SEO-friendly website with a custom UI/UX design and complex custom features. It continues to work on project development and promotion to attract the attention of as many US customers as possible and interest them in Ukrainian goods.

"America and many democracies reacted swiftly with condemnation and powerful economic sanctions against Russia and humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine. Many, many Americans have donated funds to various aid groups. We need to ensure the Ukrainian economy survives and thrives while the Ukrainian people struggle for their freedom,” states the purpose of the Shop Ukrainian platform.

Through Shop Ukrainian, any Ukrainian business owner can provide complete information about the company, add a logo and featured products, and specify links to the direct online store and US retailer. A particular feature allows the generation of related keywords for each business so that customers can easily request and find what they need.

To support business in Ukraine.

About NIX United

NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.

Roma Piluta
NIX United - Software Development Services
+ +49 160 96245383
email us here

