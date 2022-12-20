Nsight achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2013 and ISO 9001:2015 Recertifications
We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification again as it reinforces our clients' and partners' trust in our information security standards.”HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ISO recognized and recertified Nsight with the ISO/EIC 27001:2013 accreditation for its continued commitment to delivering unfailing information security to clients and partners. The organization renewed the ISO 9001:2015 certification for a comprehensive Quality Management System (QMS).
— Anudeep Bhatia, CEO of Nsight, Inc.
Nsight Inc., a leading global technology consulting firm with headquarters in Santa Clara, California, announced the recertification of the ISO/IEC 27001:2013 for meeting the international standards in Information Security Management Systems (ISMS). The company received recertification for ISO 9001:2015 for consistently delivering high-quality IT services.
The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) is a globally recognized and independent organization for the most significant voluntary international standards. The International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) manages and publishes global standards for electronic, electrical, and related technologies. ISO/IEC 27001 covers extensive information security regulations under definite management control. The ISO 9001:2015 standard is known for covering the most updated quality management system for continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.
"We are thrilled to achieve the ISO 27001:2013 certification again as it reinforces our clients' and partners' trust in our information security standards. As we continue to invest in a highly secure and reliable infrastructure, we are committed to meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing our processes and best practices in IT security, data protection, and cyber resilience.", stated Anudeep Bhatia, CEO of Nsight, Inc.
The process of certification requires time, effort, and dedication. With QMS as the backbone of all Nsight's engagements, the organization consistently focuses on driving continuous improvement and meeting clients' expectations with high-quality deliverables.
Prakash Shah, Global Delivery Head, added, "Customer satisfaction is at the core of all our initiatives. The ISO 9001:2015 recognizes our focus on delivering robust quality and long-term commitment to secure, repeatable, and homogenous internal process execution. Every aspect of our service delivery, policies, procedures, and tools deliver high-quality and respond to customers' needs."
"We are fully committed to continuous improvement to our processes and standards. With a robust and stringent quality system that meets international standards, we weed out every inefficiency and flaw in all our deliverables.", said Krishna Varala, Center of Excellence (CoE) Leader.
The ISO certification represents Nsight's relentless commitment to customers and the focus on meeting the world's most stringent, rigorous, and recognized standards.
About ISO
Founded in 1947, the International Standard for Organization (ISO) has headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. It is an international and nongovernmental organization representing national standards bodies. It covers industrial, proprietary, and commercial standards and plays a vital role in helping world trade with common standards in different countries. For more, check the website https://www.iso.org/home.html.
About Nsight, Inc.
Headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, Nsight helps organizations orchestrate their digital transformation around business solutions in Customer Experience, User Experience, ERP, Analytics, Infrastructure, Big Data, and Robotics Process Automation. Our strong partnerships with SAP, NetSuite, Oracle, AWS, Microsoft, Adobe, Chargebee, and Salesforce help us stay up to speed with the most recent innovations and technologies and provide a broad spectrum of system integration services.
For more info about Nsight, please visit the website: https://www.nsight-inc.com.
