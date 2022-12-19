Submit Release
Long-Term LNG Contracts Review Analytics by Region, Contracts and Companies, 2022

Dec. 19, 2022

Summary
The biggest long-term LNG contract signed in 2022 was between Mexico Pacific Limited LLC and Royal Dutch Shell Plc on July 12, 2022. According to the contract, Mexico Pacific Limited LLC will supply 2.6 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG from 2026 to 2045 to Shell Plc from the Sonora liquefaction terminal in Mexico.

Scope
- Comparison of LNG contracted capacity and share by key importing and exporting countries for 2022 and 2021
- Comparison of LNG contracted capacity, and share by key seller and purchaser companies for 2022 and 2021
- Count of contracts and contracted capacity signed by key purchaser companies during 2020 to 2022

- Obtain information on long-term LNG contracts signed globally for 2022
- Identify countries and companies involved in signing of long-term LNG contracts in 2022
- Facilitate decision-making on the basis of strong long-term LNG contracts data
- Keep abreast of recent long-term LNG contracts signed globally during 2020-2022

