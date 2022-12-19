Corvias Executive Receives 2022 Info-Tech CIO Award

Shane Kilgore Recognized for Outstanding Satisfaction Scores

Corvias is proud to announce that Shane Kilgore, Vice President of Information Technology, has received the esteemed Info-Tech CIO award by Info-Tech Research Group, an IT research and advisory firm. Kilgore is one of 10 recipients for the mid-market division.

Since 2016, the Info-Tech CIO Awards have recognized outstanding industry leaders for delivering exceptional value to their organizations and achieving high scores in stakeholder satisfaction in Info-Tech's CIO Business Vision Program. This program measures an organization's satisfaction with IT's core services.

"Shane and his team consistently deliver outstanding customer service to their internal customers, our partners and our residents said David Screnar, chief financial officer for Corvias. "Delivering superior customer service is one of our three Core Principles, and we are very pleased to see when our teams are recognized for living these pillars of our organization."

The winners of the Info-Tech CIO Awards were selected from hundreds of eligible contenders and were determined based on IT satisfaction and value scores, as assessed and quantified by their direct business stakeholders.

About Corvias

As a privately-owned company headquartered in East Greenwich, RI, Corvias partners with higher education and government institutions nationwide to solve their most essential systemic problems and create long-term, sustainable value through our unique approach to partnership. Corvias pursues the kinds of partnerships that materially and sustainably improve the quality of life for the people who call our communities home, purposefully choosing to partner with organizations who share our values and whose mission is to serve as the foundational blocks, or pillars, of our nation. To learn more, please visit: www.corvias.com.

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

