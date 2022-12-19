Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,443 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 324,077 in the last 365 days.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bagpipe Flame Projector Unit (JKK-120)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bagpiper and I wanted to give the appearance of flames emanating from the tips while playing," said an inventor, from Saint Joseph, Mo., "so I invented the BAGPIPE FLAME PROJECTOR UNIT. My design could provide added enjoyment and entertainment for spectators."

The invention provides a special flame projection effect for bagpipes. In doing so, it offers a dramatic visual effect. As a result, it could enhance a parade or other special event. The invention features a unique design that is safe and easy to use so it is ideal for bagpipe players. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JKK-120, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-bagpipe-flame-projector-unit-jkk-120-301698635.html

SOURCE InventHelp

You just read:

InventHelp Inventor Develops Bagpipe Flame Projector Unit (JKK-120)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.