Golden Developing Solutions CEO, Stavros Triant, is Featured on The Stock Day Podcast

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. Triant elaborated on the progression of specialty pharmaceutical companies over the last five years, which have experienced significant growth and are known for developing effective modern drugs. "They are a higher revenue model with a lower profit margin," explained Triant. "These companies fit the models for a rollout and public company strategy," he added. "We have been very successful in negotiating with these and getting our name out in the industry so that we can acquire more, and we feel like the pipeline is very robust."

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent acquisitions in the health and wellness industry, and the significance they represent moving forward. "In the first and second quarter of next year, we hope to have completely finished the transitions of the acquisitions," said Triant, adding that the acquisitions have a post-close transitional phase based on state and federal requirements. "By the end of the first quarter, we believe that the transitions will be complete and we hope to have some other acquisitions either completed or in full swing."

"The demand is there, so we know that there will be organic growth on top of the acquisitions," continued Triant. "We will continue down that path and build the infrastructure out from a corporate level," he said, adding that the Company hopes to become more efficient in the transitional phase and move towards larger acquisitions in the near future. "We would also like to look towards the potential of uplisting to a bigger exchange or getting bigger banking involved, so that we can continue to expand exponentially."

To close the interview, Triant encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to expand and execute on their goals within the healthcare industry.

About Golden Developing Solutions

Golden Developing Solutions is a public online health and wellness start-up company with a focus on delivering nutritional supplements including vitamins, tinctures, softgels, and topical application products. Its pharmaceutical division specializes in providing specialty medicine with rapid delivery services and adequate medical support in the United States. The recent 4 specialty pharmacy acquisitions in 2022 have capacitated the company's service offerings to the State of Michigan and Florida with a consolidated revenue of $100M.

We aim to position ourselves to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced herein are not incorporated into this press release.

