PARQA Hires Travis Webb as Vice President of Sales

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARQA, a full-service digital transformation and performance marketing agency that serves staffing firms throughout the globe, has hired Travis Webb as the company’s Vice President of Sales. As PARQA continues to establish itself as a leader in digital transformation for the staffing industry, the company continues to bring phenomenal leaders into the organization that provide value and strategic direction for its clients.

PARQA was founded in 2018 to solely dedicate its efforts to the staffing market, subsequently growing by over 100 percent year over year. PARQA will continue to use its intimate experience within the staffing industry to accelerate digital transformation through unparalleled performance marketing strategy and implementation.

Prior to assuming this role, Webb held a variety of leadership positions within both startups and some of the world’s largest staffing companies. In these positions, Webb transformed multiple branches into top-performing operations in the United States. Webb also led a team that helped his last company enter a new market and experience tremendous growth. In all, Webb managed an annual budget of multiple millions of dollars for some of the largest staffing organizations in the world.

“I am both honored and thrilled to bring my skill set to PARQA to further deliver modernization to our clients through digital transformation,” Webb said. “I was so attracted to PARQA’s mission to revolutionize the staffing industry, and I believe that our industry is poised for astronomical growth, with technology at the epicenter of that growth. We are at a pivotal time in our industry’s evolution, and I could not be more excited to help bring solutions that truly drive business results for our clients in staffing.”

“To get where we want to go, we must surround ourselves with talented people,” said PARQA’s President, Jared Hummel. “Travis not only has a proven track record of delivering strategic results within the technology sector, but he has deep experience within some of the largest staffing companies in the world. Travis understands firsthand the common challenges inhibiting growth in our industry and is uniquely equipped to help PARQA revolutionize the staffing industry.”