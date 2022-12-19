INTRODUCING WAKE UP 2023 WITH TOMMY ROSEN
Recovery 2.0 and Tommy Rosen are excited to announce Wake Up 2023, a live, 31-day morning yoga practice starting on January 1st, 2023
I'm excited to invite you to join me for Wake Up 2023. This is an opportunity to engage in a practice for a month that will change the entire trajectory of your year.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World-renowned yoga teacher and addiction recovery expert, Tommy Rosen, is excited to announce Wake Up 2023 - a live, 31-day morning yoga practice starting on January 1st, 2023. Every morning - for the entire month of January - at 6am Pacific Time, Tommy will host a free, virtual yoga class that is open to anyone who wants to improve their physical, mental, and spiritual well-being as we enter this new year.
Participants can register for free at r20.com/wakeup2023.
"I'm excited to invite you to join me for Wake Up 2023. This is an opportunity to engage in a practice for a month that will change the entire trajectory of your year. Whether you are looking to build vitality, boost immunity, or create mental calmness and focus, you are invited to this live, 31-day morning practice challenge. Register for free at r20.com/wakeup2023 and let's start the year off on the right foot together."
Drawing upon the power of ancient practices, Wake Up 2023 digs into the deep well of yoga and combines these teachings with psychology, spirituality and ethics to offer a life-enhancing experience every morning that will build vitality, boost immunity and create mental calmness and focus.
This is an opportunity to engage in a practice for a month that will change the entire trajectory of a person’s year.
“We train ourselves into bad habits, and we can train ourselves out of them,” says Tommy Rosen. “Starting each morning we engage in a practice that puts us into contact with our authentic selves, that builds our strength, vitality, immunity and helps us to be the best version of ourselves possible. It's really that simple. In my 30 years of practicing and teaching yoga, and in my recovery work, I have seen how people who adopt a morning spiritual practice like this, have the greatest success in all areas of their life.”
The Wake Up 2023 challenge is a great opportunity for individuals to rediscover a relationship with their whole selves, and build healthy habits to improve their well-being in the new year. Don't miss out on this free month-long experience. Register today at r20.com/wakeup2023.
