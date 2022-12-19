Kangaroo-Skin Soccer Cleats a Virtual No-Show at 2022 World Cup

Goal! Kangaroo shoe leather a big loser at 2022 World Cup soccer tournament.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and other global soccer stars chose not to wear Nike or Adidas football boots made from kangaroos killed in the wild in Australia

With the World Cup in the history books, we know that kangaroo-based shoes represent not only a moral failure, but a marketing and performance flop.” — Wayne Pacelle, president, Center for a Humane Economy