HIP Video Promo presents: Betty Beata celebrates "My Favourite Time Of The Year" with a video premiere on VENTS Magazine

Betty Beata's new video for "My Favourite Time Of The Year" shows her regaling as the queen of Christmas in a winter wonderland.

We all know that butterflies result from metamorphosis—a grueling process that transforms a humble creature into one of nature’s most precious creations—but what does that process look like for an artist?

Just ask Betty Beata (rhymes with “Miata”). Born in Hungary to a family of musically-inclined Romani gypsies, Betty quickly took up lead vocals in performances of her culture’s beautiful and technically sophisticated folk songs. By age twelve, she’d mastered the classics of bossa nova legend Antonio Carlos Jobim and recorded a selection of his hits. She then launched a house music and jazz project under the moniker Delilah, releasing albums that featured songs with her husband, Berklee-trained smooth jazz maestro Dave Sereny, and Jim Peterik of “Eye of the Tiger” fame.

Putting the butterflies to shame, she’s spreading her wings and fluttering hearts with yet another iteration of her genius. The name Betty Beata pays tribute to both her birth name (Beata) and the anglicization of it (Betty), perfectly representing her journey and the range of genres she’s conquered along the way.

The more, the merrier— it’s true for holiday party guests and catalogues of carols. We believe Betty Beata’s gift of a song, “My Favourite Time Of The Year,” will be an instant holiday hit. Produced by her life-and-music partner Dave Sereny, Beata’s lush voice captivates us in an atmosphere as warm and inviting as a fireside. Sereny’s production echoes recognizable holiday hues—hushed bells sprinkling over jazzy and charming chords—while elevating the typical tones with scintillating synths that whirr with enchantment behind sultry ornamental background vocals.

We’re not the only ones hailing it as an instant classic; Beata’s hit will be featured in the BET film A Miracle Before Christmas, airing later this month. The music video for “My Favourite Time Of The Year” features Beata regaling as the queen of Christmas in a winter wonderland, interspersed with heartwarming teasers from the film. Hit play to melt the heart of any cold Scrooge or settle into some seasonal glee with your Santa baby. And get used to Betty Beata being the soundtrack to all the seasons of your life.

