FHE Health Helps Raise $12,000 for Therapy Dogs as First Responder Paws Luncheon Sponsor

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FHE Health, a healthcare institution providing personalized treatments for those with substance addictions and behavioral health disorders, is proud to be the lead sponsor for the First Responder Paws luncheon, which raised $12,000 to support the acquisition and training of new therapy dogs. The organization provides therapy dog support to first responders for the improvement of their mental health and wellbeing.

The rehab center located in Deerfield Beach, Florida, covered the costs of the three-course luncheon, including the venue, guest speaker compensation, and all marketing collateral related to promoting the event. Retired Navy SEAL Lieutenant Jason Redman was the inspirational guest speaker at the luncheon.

FHE Health played a pivotal role in the founding of First Responder Paws and continues to be a passionate supporter of the cause to help first responders and members of law enforcement.

They created a national social media campaign to raise awareness and funding for therapy dogs, which allowed the organization’s founder, Dean Moreno, to share his story with thousands of people.

In 2021, FHE Health donated $10,000 for a second therapy dog for Broward County first responders. They also provided naming, branding, website development and social media marketing initiatives to form the First Responders Pack Foundation which helps train new therapy dogs as efficiently as possible.

“We are thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Moreno and his incredible organization while giving back to our local community of Broward County,” said Sherief Abu- Moustafa of CEO and Founder of FHE Health. “We know the difference therapy dogs make to the mental health of our first responders. The outpouring of support at the First Responder Paws luncheon was incredible.”

FHE Health supports first responders even further through its own Shatterproof program, which is one of the only programs in the nation that helps first responders and members of law enforcement with addiction, trauma, and other mental health issues. Broward County’s therapy dog visits the first responders in the Shatterproof program for support with PTSD, addiction and other mental health problems.

FHE Health will continue supporting the incredible work of First Responder Paws and reducing the stigma around mental health and addiction as they ethically serve the South Florida community and the nation with important healthcare services.

Those interested in learning more can visit firstresponderspack.org and fherehab.com for more information.