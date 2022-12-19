Tunisian Parliamentary Elections

The parliamentary elections that took place in Tunisia on December 17 represent an essential initial step toward restoring the country’s democratic trajectory. However, the low voter turnout reinforces the need to further expand political participation over the coming months. As the electoral process continues into 2023, we reiterate the importance of adopting inclusive and transparent reforms, including empowering an elected legislature, establishing the Constitutional Court, and protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms for all Tunisians.

The United States remains committed to the long-standing U.S.-Tunisia partnership. We will continue to support the Tunisian people’s aspirations for a democratic and accountable government that protects free expression and dissent and that supports civil society. We also urge the Tunisian government to take the necessary steps to address the current economic crisis and achieve long-term stability and prosperity for all Tunisians.