Littledata Named a G2 Category Leader in E-Commerce Analytics

Littledata is featured in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for E-Commerce Analytics taking the position as a leader in their category.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littledata, the e-commerce data platform for modern DTC brands, was named a category leader for the first time by G2 this year. Featured in the Winter 2023 G2 Grid® Report for E-Commerce Analytics, Littledata emerged as a leader with notably high satisfaction ratings, including a 98% likelihood to recommend the software.

Highlights:

• Littledata named a Leader in the E-Commerce Analytics category

• Top choice for mid-market brands (51-1000 employees, typically on Shopify Plus or BigCommerce Enterprise)

• 5-star reviews across the board, from both data scientists and ecommerce managers

• Littledata users have a 98% Likelihood to Recommend the software

“We're not resting on our 5 star laurels - Littledata continues to invest to beat the ad blockers and future-proof your e-commerce data,” said Edward Upton, Littledata founder and CEO. “As recent reviewers have noted, we already offer full support for Google Analytics 4, the new version of Google Analytics, without the need for custom tagging or Google Tag Manager (GTM) setup.”

Littledata co-founder and CMO Ari Messer, who oversees sales, marketing and partnerships, noted that the G2 news comes as no surprise: “At Littledata we prioritize both the best technology and the best support, and it shows in our reviews. We initially focused on customer reviews in the Shopify App Store, since our server-side tracking app was ahead of the curve when we launched there in 2017. As we have continued to expand upmarket and also launched on BigCommerce, it was natural that we start receiving reviews on G2, which is the industry standard for software reviews.”

Bianca Dihoiu, Littledata’s head of Customer Success, noted that the customer success team supports Google Analytics just as much as it supports the Littledata platform: “Accurate data is something every business desires, but it can become tedious to implement and maintain numerous apps and tools in this ever changing ecosystem. Littledata’s automated tracking eliminates the hefty maintenance time and costs typically associated with advanced Google Analytics setups for Shopify sites. As brands start to trust their data again in Google Analytics, our team is here to help with any questions around the new platform and assistance in how to use it.”

Littledata’s mission is to make it remarkably easy for modern direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands to connect sales, marketing and customer data in the tools they already use, including Google Analytics, Segment, and Facebook Conversions API. The company is based in London, with satellite offices in Cluj, Romania and New York City, and has customers in over 50 countries. A majority of their customer base uses Shopify or Shopify Plus to run their online checkout, with a rising number on BigCommerce as well. Many Littledata customers sell on multiple “country stores” to support shoppers in different countries, making their data needs even more complex.

Littledata’s laser-focus on the e-commerce “tracking layer” has set them ahead of the competition. While many apps focus only on marketing attribution, or solely on reporting, Littledata has built a data layer that automatically tracks sales data (such as checkout steps, orders and refunds), marketing channels, and customer lifetime value (LTV). Instead of replacing the reporting tools, dashboards and data warehouses that brands already use, Littledata makes it easy to get accurate, unified data in those tools. The product is particularly strong in subscription tracking, multi-currency tracking, and headless tracking.



About Littledata: https://www.littledata.io/

Littledata on G2: https://www.g2.com/products/littledata/reviews

Winter Grid report: https://www.g2.com/reports/cd9102e5-684d-4f03-a335-07c17e78ed06/preview



About Littledata

Littledata is the first data platform built specifically for ecommerce. Top DTC brands on Shopify and BigCommerce, including Rothy’s, Sheertex, Craft Gin Club, and Athletic Brewing, rely on Littledata’s smart tech for accurate data about sales, marketing, and customer behavior. Littledata is based in the UK with a remote team working across Europe and North America.



About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually — including employees at all of the Fortune 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.