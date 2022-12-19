Coronary Stents Market is Expected to Surpass US$ 16,109.2 million by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 7.9% | Abbott

Coronary Stents Market

The increasing prevalence of coronary heart disease, launch and approval of novel products, and collaborations and acquisitions by key players

Coronary Stents Market 2022 Research Analysis | by Manufactures (Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott, Medtronic plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Stentsy SA, Terumo Interventional Systems, Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd., QualiMed, Elixir Medical Corporation, ENDOCOR GmbH, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, Amaranth Medical, Inc. and Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA), by Product Type, by Applications, by Technology and Geographical regions

According to the report published by Coherent Market Insights, the global Coronary Stents market garnered US$ 8,985.6 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate US$ 16,109.2 million by 2028, manifesting a CAGR of 7.9% from 2022 to 2028. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

📌List of Key Players in the Coronary Stents Market:

• Boston Scientific Corporation*

• Abbott

• Medtronic Plc

• Braun Melsungen AG

• Stentsy SA

• Terumo Interventional Systems

• Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.

• QualiMed

• Elixir Medical Corporation

• ENDOCOR GmbH

• BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG

• Amaranth Medical, Inc.

• Arterial Remodeling Technologies SA

📌Coronary Stents Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Bare-Metal Stents

Drug Eluting Stents

Bioabsorbable Stents

By Material:

Metallic

Stainless Steel

Silicon Carbide

Titanium Nitride Oxide

Cobalt Chromium

Platinum Chromium

Others

Polymeric

Non-degradable/Permanent Stents

Degradable/Temporary Stents

📌Drivers & Trends:

The Coronary Stents market estimations were derived through thorough research and assumptions based on existing drivers and trends. As a consequence, the research study works as a clearinghouse for analysis and data on all aspects of the market, including applications, SWOT analysis, future potential, new developments, and more. Several potential growth factors and dangers are analysed in order to have a strong handle on the total industry.

📌Scope of the Report:

The report investigates the Coronary Stents market sales, production, revenue, structure, and price. The report is based on research including qualitative, quantitative, primary, and secondary research and is arranged in order to obtain modernized government regulations, industry information, and data. Also, the examination provides a comprehension of major drivers and regional dynamics of the worldwide industry and recent trends inside the market.

📌Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current Coronary Stents market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the Coronary Stents market analysis from 2022 to 2028 to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

• The key countries in all the major regions are mapped on the basis of the market share.

• The Coronary Stents market forecast is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of the buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing Coronary Stents market opportunity.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global industry.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global industry trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

