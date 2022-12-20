Religious Unity: Local Churches Unite To Uplift Community of Ekurhuleni After Pandemic
Apostle Lenkwe Nkgadima, Who held the revival after noticing the decline in morale from his community.
Following the tragic aftereffects of COVID 19, a local church in Ekurhuleni recently held a revival for the first time since 2020 to uplift the community.
As churches, we need to restore hope and spiritual guidance to their lives.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, a local Church in Ekurhuleni had a Revival for the first time since 2020. Apostle Lenkwe Nkgadima, founder and head minister for the Fishers of Men Apostolic Mission Church, deemed it necessary to host a revival after the devastating pandemic. Deeply worried by the rise in Gender Based Violence and drug abuse and with many of his community members stuck in depression after losing their loved ones and their jobs, the Apostle decided that enough was enough and decided to act.
— Apostle Lenkwe Nkgadima
Determined to uplift his people, he decided to use his God-given calling to host a spiritually uplifting Revival that was attended by many, who all confessed that they felt refreshed.
The four-day-long revival included various guest speakers from various churches including the all over such as the Miracles Evangelism Centre and The Church of Scientology.
The Apostle began his service with a message of peace between religions. He emphasized the purpose of the revival and said “For us as Fishers of Men the Revival was all about doing the will of God by implementing His word in our lives. The Covid-19 pandemic has left many people in spiritual travail. As churches, we need to restore hope and spiritual guidance to their lives. This was our first Revival since the Covid-19 lockdown started and I was excited to see members that we saw last in 2020 come back to the church during the event. I am thankful to the Lord for this.”
Professor Enock Ndlovu from the Miracles Evangelism Centre and featured guest speaker at the Revival read from the books of Hebrews and Timothy, and emphasized the importance of understanding, obedience and adherence to the word of God. This powerful sermon was met with great applaud from the congregants.
Markus Neuweiler, Interfaith Relations Officer for the Church of Scientology presented approaches to strengthening churches and promoting spiritual values amongst all religions to fulfill their mission as servants of a Supreme Being.
After the Revival, Apostle Nkgadima was both happy and determined to embark on more community outreach. He said, “The Revival boosted our church. It also showed us that people want and need the word of God in this time. I think for us the direction is now clear: We will be more visible out there in the community, by doing outreach programs and other activities that bring the church to the community and the community in turn to the church.”
Sandile Hlayisi
Church of Scientology South Africa
+27 61 907 9325
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Pastor Empowerment