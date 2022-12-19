PURE International Corp., With PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, are Heading Into 2023
PURE International Corp., With PURE Energy Drink and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, are Heading Into 2023 With a Plan to Prosper on the Online Market.HOLLYWOOD, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Collaborative Retail Marketing’s (ECRM) Beverage Summer Program in July 2022 brought together sellers and interested buyers in what can only be described as “speed dating for the retail industry”. PURE International Corporation proudly participated, with his Products PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink Zero Sugar and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA, at the program and consecutive virtual sessions - with huge success.
''We are happy. We used these platforms to start with our plan for 2023. We introduced our functional beverages to buyers from large and small retail chains in the United States”, said the CEO of PURE International Corporation, David Schiwietz. Heading into the new year, PURE International Corporation’s pursuit is to make it big on the online market.
PURE (PURE Energy Drink, PURE Energy Drink Zero Sugar and PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA) as a brand, was born out of the desire to positively impact how the world perceives, and consumes energy drinks, especially in the world of sports. David Schiwietz himself (German GT3 & Formula Race Car Driver), has been active in motorsports since the age of five, and has developed a strong network within the energy-, sports- and functional drinks industry across the world.
“I already said it a couple of times: When I got into this industry, I had a vision. I wanted to develop the purest energy-, and sports drinks on the market,” he said, emphasising that PURE Energy Drink contains almost 90 percent mineral water, granting it an unrivalled pureness, with only 10 grams of beet sugar added in the sugared version. ''Of course, there is PURE Energy Drink as sugar free, too'', he added.
Next to the "PURE Energy Drink"-Family there is the PURE BCAA Drink. Its not only the pureness that is unique about this drink however, its also its ability to help athletes to recover, hold and gain muscle growth, and significantly increase their performance before, during and after workouts. With a background in sports, David envisioned bringing such a drink to the market for many years, before PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA eventually was born. David and his team worked relentlessly to create efficient energy and sports beverages on the market.
'We use more amino acids as our competitors. The point is simply explained. Our BCAA can be consumed fresh before, during or after exercise with an great, refreshing taste.'', said David. Indeed, the PURE Sports Nutrition BCAA is considered a real game changer. It's a holistic sports product - no carbs, no sugar, and no fat. It is simply a burst of BCAA (2:1:1), L-Arginine, L-Carnitine and 80mg caffeine. “L-Arginine gives each athlete a real push and gains the veins. L-Carnitine helps to burn fat, and caffeine keeps you awake during your workouts.”
The past year has not gone by without its challenges, but it has also opened up an array of new opportunities for 2023. PURE International Corporation is excited to take on the new year with a renewed sense of optimism, and is looking forward to the feedback which they will receive from their first online customers and consumers on the US market.
