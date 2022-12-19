Organic Electronics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Report And Forecast 2022-2027
Organic Electronics Market Is Expected To Grow At CAGR Of 22.3% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-202730 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Organic Electronics Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global organic electronics market, assessing the market based on its segments like material, application, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
Historical Market Value (2021): USD 2 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 3%
Forecast Market Value (2027): USD 4 Billion
The market is developing owing to the increasing popularity of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays in various gadgets due to its energy efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Furthermore, the introduction of active-matrix OLED (AMOLED) displays in devices such as smartphones and wearables is fueling market expansion. The market for organic electronics is booming, thanks to the increasing adoption of AMOLED screens by businesses like Samsung and Xiaomi.
Furthermore, rising demand for high-end smartphones in both developed and developing nations, owing to rising disposable income, is driving the deployment of displays that can offer durability, flexibility, and high resolution, resulting in a surged demand for AMOLED displays. Samsung, for example, equipped its flip smartphones, such as the Z Flip3 and Z Fold3, with AMOLED panels to improve their visual appeal. As the demand for energy-efficient electronic devices grows in response to growing environmental concerns, OLED adoption is predicted to rise as a result of its energy efficiency, which is expected to drive market growth.
Organic Electronics Industry Definition and Major Segments
Organic electronics is a branch of modern electronics that focuses on optimising the size, design, and use of organic molecules and polymers, such as carbon, to achieve electronic conductivity. Organic electronics has a number of benefits, including flexibility, usefulness, and cost-effectiveness, which is why it is increasingly being used in a variety of applications.
Based on materials, the market covers:
Semiconductor
Conductive
Dielectric and Substrate
Based on application segments, the market is divided into:
Display
Lighting
Battery
Conductive Ink
Others
The major regional markets include:
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Organic Electronics Market Trends
The market is growing due to the increasing use of photovoltaic cells as energy sources due to their long-term viability. Due to a scarcity of semiconductor silicon crystals, other materials for solar cells are becoming more popular. As a result, photovoltaic cells made with organic compounds like dyes and polymers are being developed to improve their cost-effectiveness and deployment, which is projected to fuel market expansion.
Furthermore, the flexibility of organic materials is expected to improve solar cell energy efficiency. As a result, market growth is expected to be aided by the increasing use of organic materials in the development of photovoltaic cells over the forecast period.
Furthermore, the growing number of research activities aimed at developing flexible electronic devices with novel conducting and insulating properties is assisting the organic electronics market’s growth. As a result, the market is developing due to the increasing use of flexible electronics in numerous applications such as textiles, manufacturing, photovoltaics, nanotechnology, and consumer electronics.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are AGC Chemicals Company, Heliatek GmbH, ISORG, Novaled GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
