Teleradiology Services Market to See Booming Growth 2022-2028 | Teleradiology Solutions, Virtual Radiologic.

Teleradiology is the practice of medical images interpretation and analysis by a radiologist who is not present at the site where the images were generated.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teleradiology Services Market Size Projections : Global teleradiology services market is estimated to be valued at US$ 9,011.6 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

A radiologist's interpretation and analysis of medical pictures are included in teleradiology services. Online services called teleradiology aim to improve patient care and treatment. Emergency nighthawk, daytime coverage, speciality reading, second opinion, and clinical studies are a few examples of different teleradiology services. Over the projected period, the worldwide teleradiology service market is anticipated to be driven by the introduction of new and advanced teleradiology products as well as rising government initiatives to support healthcare digitalization. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market's players will benefit from the rising incidence of cancer.

Top 15 Leaders Profiles: Teleradiology Solutions, Virtual Radiologic Corporation, Argus Radiology, OnePacs LLC, SRL Diagnostics, USARAD Holdings, Inc., Vital Radiology Services, Teleradiology Providers, Life Image, Telemedicine Clinic, TeleDiagnosys Services Pvt. Ltd., Imaging Advantage, Foundation Radiology Group, Direct Radiology, Imaging On Call, LLC, ONRAD, Inc., Rays (Envision Healthcare Company), StatRad LLC, ARIS Radiology, NightShift Radiology, Mednax, Inc. Alta Vista TeleRadiology, and Quality Nighthawk.

Market Overview:

Competitive Outlook:

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By Process Type:

Certified Reporting Services Process

Preliminary Reporting

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By Service Type:

Emergency Nighthawk

Day Time Coverage

Sub-specialty Reading

Cardiac Reading

Neuroradiology

Nuclear Scans

Musculoskeletal Studies

Second Opinion

Clinical Trials

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By Modality:

X-ray Scans

CT Scan

MRI Scan

Ultrasound Scans

Nuclear Scans

Cardiac Echo

Mammography

Electromammography

Global Teleradiology Services Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Radiology Centers

