The 6th Edition of Couples Night of Love Experience: Reviving The Love, Passion, and Trust in a Relationship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elliot and Michele Allen, founders of the Couples Night of Love Experience, are excited to announce the 6th Edition of Couples Night of Love. This experience will take place on Saturday, February 11th, at the Milleridge Inn in Long Island, NY, from 6 - 10 pm.
The Couples Night of Love Experience was created to assist couples in Rewinding, Remembering, and Rejuvenating their relationships. Many couples have attended previous events looking to strengthen and reignite their love for one another. This year's event is not to be missed.
This year Team Allen will be welcoming married couples, common law, or in long-term relationships, who work long hours and cannot spend as much time at home as they would like. Long hours away from a significant other can often lead to frustration and stress in the relationship. Spending quality time together strengthens the bond between a couple.
The Couples Night of Love Experience will feature a private dining experience for two, along with a full open bar and a 4-course gourmet meal. Couples will also participate in pre-planned couple-related activities. This is the perfect opportunity for couples to reconnect over a delicious meal and conversation. The experience will leave each couple feeling rejuvenated and reconnected with their partner. Following the event, Team Allen will host curated couple activities such as the "What's The Truth Damnit !" Workshop (couples edition) and a Pajama Game Night.
At the end of the night, each couple will better understand what it takes to make a relationship work and have a renewed sense of passion and love for their significant other. They will have spent the evening in the company of like-minded individuals seeking the same connection they were looking for in their relationships. All in all, it's safe to say that they will have the opportunity to indulge in a romantic night away from their busy schedules.
Tickets are available for purchase at $375 per couple, with a $150 deposit required to secure a table, and payment plan options are also available. Part of the proceeds from the event will go to the 501(c)3 non-profit organization New York City Mammas Give Back. An organization that "aids agencies in the New York City area that serve pregnant women, families, and children (ages 0-5) experiencing homelessness and poverty."
For more information, please visit https://www.mentalconditioningmovement.com/nightoflove.html or email couplesnightoflove@gmail.com.
Sharon Leid
For more information, please visit https://www.mentalconditioningmovement.com/nightoflove.html or email couplesnightoflove@gmail.com.
