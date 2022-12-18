Ratikant Kanungo and Shibani Foundation announces the launch of their new initiative scouting sports talents from Odisha

Ratikant Kanungo Entrepreneur

BHUBANESWAR, ODISHA, INDIA, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shibani foundation, an NGO run by Ratikanta Kanungo, announces the launch of their new initiative focusing on promoting sports talents in their local community.

Their organization, Shibani foundation, is dedicated to providing support services to underserved communities and ensuring everyone can reach their full potential. They believe sports can be an excellent way for people to express themselves and positively impact their lives.

This initiative will assist young athletes through mentorship, resources, and assistance with their athletic pursuits. Ratikant Kanungo will be partnering with local sports organizations and schools to provide access to quality coaching and training and the opportunity to compete in competitions and showcase their talents.

In addition to assisting athletes, Ratikant will also be working to promote the importance of athletics and physical activity in their local community. They will host events and workshops to raise awareness about the benefits of physical activity and sports and encourage people to get involved.

Ratikanta Kanungo said in a press conference:

“We are very excited to launch this initiative, and we hope it will help foster the development of sports talent in our area. We believe that by providing the necessary resources and assistance, we can help to create an environment that is conducive to the growth and development of young athletes and help them achieve their goals.

We are confident that this initiative will benefit our community, and we thank our partners for their support and contributions. We hope this project will help create a brighter future for our local athletes and help them reach their potential, and we look forward to working with you to make this initiative a sucecss"