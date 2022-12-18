Secretary Blinken’s Call with Peruvian President Boluarte

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke on December 16 with newly appointed Peruvian President Dina Boluarte. Secretary Blinken encouraged Peru’s institutions and civil authorities to redouble their efforts to make needed reforms and safeguard democratic stability. The United States looks forward to working closely with President Boluarte on shared goals and values related to democracy, human rights, security, anti-corruption, and economic prosperity. Secretary Blinken stressed the need for all Peruvian actors to engage in constructive dialogue to ease political divisions and focus on reconciliation.