Qatar National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I want to express our warm wishes to the State of Qatar as you celebrate your National Day.  I am thankful for our enduring partnership as we address regional and global challenges together, and as we increase cooperation on security, trade, education, and humanitarian assistance.  This year I was pleased to celebrate five decades of U.S.-Qatar diplomatic ties, mark the designation of Qatar as a Major Non-NATO Ally, and launch the latest round of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue and cheer on the U.S. men’s national soccer team in Doha at the first World Cup ever held in the region.  I look forward to continuing to strengthen the bonds between our two nations.

Please accept my warmest congratulations on this special occasion.

