Deputy Secretary of State Sherman’s Meeting with Cameroonian Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman met with Cameroonian Foreign Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella at the Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, D.C. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Minister Mbella Mbella discussed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation to increase peace and prosperity in Cameroon and in the region. Deputy Secretary Sherman thanked Minister Mbella Mbella for Cameroon’s ongoing support for refugees from neighboring countries and welcomed efforts to improve humanitarian coordination. Deputy Secretary Sherman and Foreign Minister Mbella Mbella also discussed ways to find sustainable and peaceful solutions to insecurity caused by Boko Haram and ISIS West Africa in the Far North Region and to the crisis in the Northwest and Southwest regions, which recently entered its seventh year. The Deputy Secretary also raised the importance of addressing human rights and governance concerns to support democratic principles in Cameroon and improve the lives of all Cameroonians.

