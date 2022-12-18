Submit Release
Niger National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States and the American people, I send my best wishes to the Nigerien people as they celebrate Republic Day.

We welcome the Nigerien leadership and people’s commitment to democracy and transparent governance. The United States is proud to partner with Niger in the country’s efforts to consolidate democracy and foster inclusive economic growth for the benefit of all Nigeriens, as well as the broader Sahel region.

The United States stands in solidarity with Niger and looks forward to our continued partnership. I wish the people of Niger all the best as you celebrate Republic Day.

