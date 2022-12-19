Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, releases his Special Report - Important Social Security changes for 2023
Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, releases his Special Report - Important Social Security changes for 2023.
All Knowledge comes from Experience. ”DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraser Allport announces his Special Report - Important Social Security changes for 2023.
— Albert Einstein
The Social Security cost-of-living adjustment for 2023 is 8.7%.
Verify your Social Security Benefits at : www.ssa.gov, and see : https://www.ssa.gov/news/press/factsheets/colafacts2023.pdf
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and the Owner of The Total Advisor, LLC - A Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning Firm.
Fraser's approach is an integrated, holistic Financial and Estate Plan. Fraser builds " Life Plans " and Lifelong relationships. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System's DROP. Fraser also helps Teachers, Law Enforcement, and Firefighters with their 403b and Deferred. Compensation Plans.
Fraser Allport is one stop for all Your Financial Needs. A seasoned Fiduciary with a diverse set of skills and Certifications.
Social Security is an integral part of Retirement Planning.
Fraser Allport offers a no obligation Complimentary Consultation to help his Clients analyze their optimum Social Security claiming strategies.
Schedule your no obligation Complimentary Consultation with Fraser Allport, specializing in Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning at : www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor. Or Call Fraser at 386.882.6256.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 40 Years of Experience.
Fraser Allport has earned the coveted National Social Security Advisor Certification.
Social Security is complex. Don't file for your Social Security until you speak with Fraser, or you may short-change yourself of benefits !
Fraser is well-versed in Social Security and will answer all of your Social Security questions.
Fraser’s complimentary “ Social Security Maximization Report ” will help you to maximize your Social Security Benefits :
Fraser's Social Security Report will give you facts and numbers as to when to claim, and what filing strategy is best for your situation.
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, read Fraser's Educational articles at : https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as people age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan. Upon passing … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Fraser is a Certified Estate Planner ™
See Fraser's Estate Planning services at :
https://nicep.org/profile/fraser-allport-id-908
Subscribe to Fraser’s weekly Educational email at www.fraserallport.com
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at your School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser gives his Clients Facts, Choices and the Law.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
40 Years of Relationships, Reliability, Resources, and Results.
Fraser has been Self-Employed in Business since 1982.
That's 5 Decades of Excellence. Experience Matters.
Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation with Fraser at https://calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor to discuss his Suite of Services :
Medicare
Annuities
Tax Free Income
College Planning
Retirement Planning
Income Tax Planning
403(b) and 401(k) Plans
Investing in Mega-Trends
Tele Health Medical Plans
Medicare Advantage Plans
Medicare Supplement Plans
FRS DROP Retirement Plans
ROTH and ROTH Conversions
Real Estate Investments Trusts
Long Term Care and Home Health Care
Tax Deductible ERISA Retirement Plans
Mutual Funds vs. Exchange Traded Funds
Tax Free benefits of Cash Value Life Insurance
Maximizing Social Security Claiming Strategies
Wealth and Tax Strategies for Business Owners
Financial Wellness in the Workplace for C Suite and Employees
Deferred Compensation Plans. 457 Qualified and Non-Qualified
Licensed by Florida’s DBPR to teach Continuing Education to CPAs
Fraser is a Certified Estate Planner ™. Leave A Legacy, or Leave A Mess
Your Retirement will depend on how much planning you put into it.
It is never too early to plan for your Retirement. The sooner that you start ... the better the outcome.
All of Fraser’s prior DROP articles are archived at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/
https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
Watch Fraser’s Educational Videos on his YouTube channel at :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCJIvncPq8Up5ptDiEUT3bJA
Fraser's Biography, Services, and Credentials are at :
www.fraserallport.com
Follow Money and Markets at :
https://twitter.com/fraserallport
https://www.linkedin.com/in/fraserallport
Fraser's approach is very simple : He gives his Clients Facts, Choices, and The Law in building comprehensive and holistic Financial Plans.
Fraser Allport provides the experience that comes from 40 Years of Relationships, Reliability, Resources, and Results. Experience Matters
Fraser’s CV’, Workshops, and Educational Library of articles are at : www.fraserallport.com
Fraser Allport also specializes in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan. For those who participate in the Florida Retirement System’s DROP Plan and Deferred Compensation Plans, watch Fraser’s Educational Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/florida-drop-library/.
Preparing for Health Insurance and Out of Pocket Medical Expenses as people age is an important part of Retirement Planning, which is why Fraser Allport is licensed in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplements. Watch Fraser’s Medicare Videos at https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning. Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan. Upon passing … Leave A Legacy, not A Mess. Learn about Fraser’s 5 Step “ Total Money Planning System ” at https://www.fraserallport.com/my-seminars/
Subscribe to Fraser’s weekly Educational email at www.fraserallport.com
Fraser offers Phone, Zoom or In-Person consults. Fraser also does Onsite Educational Workshops at your School, Facility, HOA, Senior Center or Club.
Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation or Onsite Workshop with Fraser Allport at www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor.
Fraser serves all of Florida, and can work in all 50 States.
Fraser gives his Clients Facts, Choices and the Law.
Fraser has been in Business for 40 Years. Experience Matters.
40 Years of Relationships, Reliability, Resources, and Results.
Schedule a no obligation Complimentary Consultation with Fraser at https://calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor, or call Fraser at 386.882.6256.
The Total Advisor, LLC is a turnkey Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Advisory services through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC registered investment advisor, transacting business in states where it is registered or excluded or exempted from registration. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the Commission and does not speak to an Advisor's skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss. SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor's skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss.
Florida License # A 00 44 61 and L 09 47 754
www.calendly.com/fiduciaryadvisor
The Total Advisor ™, LLC
2 Oceans West Blvd.
Daytona Beach Shores, FL. 32118-7941
Office 386 – 256 – 7300
Mobile 386 – 882 – 6256
Email: info@fraserallport.com
FRASER L ALLPORT
THE TOTAL ADVISOR
+1 386-882-6256
Client references are available for you to speak with upon request.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?q=FRASER+allport&rlz=1C1CHBF_enUS985US985&oq=FRASER+allport
FRASER L ALLPORT
THE TOTAL ADVISOR
+1 386-882-6256
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Fraser Allport's Educational YouTube Videos