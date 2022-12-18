The 17th Meeting of the U.S.-Swiss Joint Economic Commission And Under Secretary Fernandez’s Engagement with the Swiss Delegation

Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Karen Donfried and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Whitney Baird participated in the 17th meeting of the U.S.-Swiss Joint Economic Commission (JEC) with Swiss counterparts at the U.S. Department of State on December 15.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and growing bilateral economic relationship between the United States and Switzerland, with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda leading the Swiss delegation. The principals discussed current and future bilateral trade, security impacts on the trade relationship, securing supply chains, workforce development programs, the digital economy, and financial and tax affairs.

On December 16, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez met with State Secretary Budliger Artieda to expand upon the dialogue and reiterate the U.S. commitment to deepening the U.S.-Swiss economic relationship. Under Secretary Fernandez underscored the importance of working closely to advance shared economic goals between the United States and Switzerland. He congratulated the Swiss on completing another successful U.S.-Swiss JEC meeting.