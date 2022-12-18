Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,671 in the last 365 days.

The 17th Meeting of the U.S.-Swiss Joint Economic Commission And Under Secretary Fernandez’s Engagement with the Swiss Delegation

Assistant Secretary of State for European Affairs Karen Donfried and Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for Economic and Business Affairs Whitney Baird participated in the 17th meeting of the U.S.-Swiss Joint Economic Commission (JEC) with Swiss counterparts at the U.S. Department of State on December 15.

The meeting reaffirmed the strong and growing bilateral economic relationship between the United States and Switzerland, with Swiss State Secretary for Economic Affairs Helene Budliger Artieda leading the Swiss delegation.  The principals discussed current and future bilateral trade, security impacts on the trade relationship, securing supply chains, workforce development programs, the digital economy, and financial and tax affairs.

On December 16, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment Jose W. Fernandez met with State Secretary Budliger Artieda to expand upon the dialogue and reiterate the U.S. commitment to deepening the U.S.-Swiss economic relationship.  Under Secretary Fernandez underscored the importance of working closely to advance shared economic goals between the United States and Switzerland.  He congratulated the Swiss on completing another successful U.S.-Swiss JEC meeting.

You just read:

The 17th Meeting of the U.S.-Swiss Joint Economic Commission And Under Secretary Fernandez’s Engagement with the Swiss Delegation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.