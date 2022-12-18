Movie Reviews for “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation”
engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hit docufilm “Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation” is now one of the top-selling movies on Apple TV, iTunes and Vudu after only three days in distribution.
In addition to Apple TV, iTunes and Vudu (a joint-venture between NBCUniversal and Warner Bros. Discovery), the film is also available on Amazon Prime, Google Play and all other major VOD platforms.
Below are a few excerpts from the current reviews just 3 days after its release.
“Kelsey Bohlen narrates Steve Sayre’s engaging, intriguing, informative, insightful, 72-minute documentary highlighted by striking photography that uses scientific evidence, video recordings, and first-hand accounts to examine consciousness, life after death, and the existences of ghosts and souls and consists of archival photographs, fascinating paranormal footage, and commentary by producer and author James Van Praagh…” -Wendy Schadewald (syndicated columnist)
“…it is an interesting, quick-moving exploration of the next realm. The interviews are excellent, and Bohlen is a good host. Thanks to its focus on science, Sayre makes the most compelling case yet for the afterlife…” -Bobby LePire (Film Threat)
“Ghosts And The Afterlife is the definitive documentary on the subject of the afterlife based on all currently available scientific and historical evidence…” -Blessing Harper (JubileeCast)
“If you are a fan of paranormal activities discussions, this is going to be a very interesting documentary for you.” -Darren Lucas (Movie Reviews 101)
“Ghosts and the Afterlife: A Scientific Investigation” took 12 years to complete with the production being delayed almost an additional two years as a consequence of the shutdowns during the Covid-19 pandemic. Virginia Film Company provided support for the production by filming expert interviews on the East Coast as well as flying to England to investigate the subject matter of the afterlife at the Arthur Findlay Institute while Hollywood Picture Studios did all the production and post-production work on the West Coast. Vision Films is now the exclusive distributor for “Ghosts and the Afterlife.”
