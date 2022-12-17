Submit Release
News Search

There were 222 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,609 in the last 365 days.

Answer Aide to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Grand Opening of The Ponte Vedra Location

Answer Aide is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their grand opening of the first answering service in Ponte Vedra location.

PONTE VEDRA, Fla. (PRWEB) December 17, 2022

Answer Aide is pleased to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate their grand opening of the first answering service in Ponte Vedra location. The ceremony will take place at 4:00 PM on January 17th at 4210 Valley Ridge Boulevard, Ste.102, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081.

Answer Aide provides live answering services for small and large businesses. In addition to our agents answering your phone calls, they can also handle emails as well as online chat. The team at Answer Aide strives to make our clients look their best and help them grow.

Answer Aide opened for business in January of 2016. The call center is open 24/7. For more information, visit http://www.answeraide.com or call 904-719-8500.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/12/prweb19081722.htm

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:

You just read:

Answer Aide to Hold Ribbon Cutting for Grand Opening of The Ponte Vedra Location

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.