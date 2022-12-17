Submit Release
Harris Teeter Donates $145,451 to Local Schools through Together in Education

Company has donated over $32.4 million since 1998

MATTHEWS, N.C., Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Harris Teeter announced today it is donating $145,451 to participating schools through its Together in Education (TIE) program. TIE, Harris Teeter's fundraising program for schools throughout its communities, offers schools three payouts per school year. This is the first of three payouts the Company will make to schools during the current school year (2022-2023), and brings the total donated since the program's inception in 1998 to over $32.4 million.

Top Earning Schools, First Payout
*Funds earned August 2022November 2022

  • $14, 870: Francis Scott Key Elementary School Middle School – Baltimore, M.D.
  • $5,403: Grimsley Senior High – Choral Program – Greensboro, N.C.
  • $4,165: Community School of DavidsonDavidson, N.C.
  • $2,608: Ardrey Kell High School, PTO – Charlotte, N.C.
  • $1,978: Battlefield High School – Haymarket, V.A.
  • $1,863: Hammond High SchoolColumbia, M.D.
  • $1,818: Heritage Middle School – Wake Forest, N.C.
  • $1,559: Mountain Island Charter School – Mount Holly, N.C.
  • $1,349: Eagle Ridge Middle School PTA – Ashburn, V.A.
  • $849: Belle Hall Elementary School – Mount Pleasant, S.C.

During this payout, 258 schools will receive a check from Harris Teeter.

Active participation by both TIE schools and loyal Harris Teeter shoppers is integral to the success of the program, allowing schools to earn funds through shopper purchases. When shoppers purchase Harris Teeter brands, a percentage is donated to the school to which the shoppers' VIC cards are linked. There are no limits to how much a school can earn.

The TIE school year runs annually from Aug. 1May 31. To receive a check in the second payout period, schools must have accrued at least $25 during the TIE school year. The second payout period runs December 2022February 2023.

Shoppers may link their VIC card now through May 31, 2023 to help their local school earn funds for the 2022-2023 school year.

For more information about TIE, please click here.

About Harris Teeter

Harris Teeter, with headquarters in Matthews, N.C., is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. KR. The regional grocery chain employs approximately 35,000 associates and operates stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Georgia, Maryland, Delaware, Florida and the District of Columbia.

Media Contact

Paige Pauroso, Harris Teeter, 7048443101, ppauroso@harristeeter.com

 

SOURCE Harris Teeter

