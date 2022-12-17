Artistry by Altenew Brings Artists’ Gouache to the Market with 3 Days of Celebrations and Giveaways
Altenew's first collection of Artists' Gouache was inspired by a brisk stroll through New York City.
These artist-approved gouache paint sets offer endless creative possibilities for all sorts of projects.
Artists just discovered a brand-new paint product that will transform their coloring techniques.
Our first collection of Artists' Gouache was inspired by a brisk stroll through New York City. The colors lend themselves perfectly to cool cityscapes, floral gardens, and modern portraits”SYRACUSE, NY, UNITED STATES, December 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artistry by Altenew kicked off their new gouache product release with an amazing lineup of celebrations this month. This exciting new release brought with it not one, but three celebratory giveaways for artists to find inspiration and get extra chances to win prizes. For three days in a row, Altenew hosted a special giveaway hop, beginning with a blog hop on the Altenew Card Blog, followed by a video hop on YouTube, and ending with an Instagram hop. Each of these giveaway opportunities accompanied the launch of this new product with personalized inspirational projects, helping artists discover new ways to bring color to their art.
The Altenew Artists’ Gouache is a brand-new coloring medium added to Artistry by Altenew’s new art line. In addition to Altenew’s extensive collection of watercolor and ink products, this new paint medium provides artists with new and more diverse ways to express their creativity in various art forms. While many of the same coloring techniques can be used with watercolor and gouache paint, gouache is more opaque and offers artists the opportunity to create projects with a vibrant matte finish.
Artists looking to level up their projects and try out professional-grade products are excited about the quality of the new gouache. The paint sets are highly pigmented with rich texture and feature a stunning array of colors to choose from. The inspiration behind the color palette explains the vibrant tones that make the Artists’ Gouache so monumental.
This release is only the latest in Artistry by Altenew’s new campaign to provide artists worldwide with products that will help them transform their creativity with ease and inspiration.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
