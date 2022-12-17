Media Contacts:

Gov. Ricketts to Share Success of New Workforce Training Model

LINCOLN – On Monday, December 19th at 10:00 AM, Governor Pete Ricketts will hold a news conference with state agency directors, community partners, and recent program graduates to share the success of Ignite Nebraska, a new workforce training model designed to bring up Nebraskans.

Ignite Nebraska seeks to create meaningful career development opportunities for individuals who are active in the workforce and receive public assistance benefits but are underrepresented in higher-paying, high-impact industries.

When: 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022

Where: Governor’s Hearing Room, 2nd floor of the Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St, Lincoln.

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

Joni Wheeler, Executive Vice President, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska (BCBSNE) and Ignite Nebraska founder

DED Director Tony Goins

DOL Director John Albin

DHHS CEO Dannette R. Smith

Dr. Mary Hawkins, President, Bellevue University

Laura Croswell, Ignite Nebraska graduate and current BCBSNE employee

Nota Bene: This event is open to credentialed media. The news conference will be streamed live at NebraskaPublicMedia.org/live. An audio feed for media will be available by dialing 888-820-1398. When prompted, enter participant code: 1226515#, followed by the # sign to connect to the call.