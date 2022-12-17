Submit Release
News Search

There were 480 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,785 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts Issues Emergency Proclamation following Severe Winter Storm

Media Contacts:  

Alex Reuss, 402-471-1970

 

 

Media Release:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Emergency Proclamation following Severe Winter Storm

 

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued an Emergency Proclamation for impacted counties in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska following an ongoing winter storm.

 

On Tuesday, December 13th, a severe winter storm moved across the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska, producing large amounts of snow and strong winds.  The storm has caused damage to private and public property and infrastructure, and it has prevented emergency access to remote locations.  The Governor’s emergency proclamation was signed for the purpose of providing State assistance to support opening public roads for health and safety emergencies to remote locations within the impacted counties.

 

“Nebraskans in the Panhandle and North Central Nebraska have been dealing with strong winter storm conditions since Tuesday.  It’s threatened to cut off our rural hospital patients, health care workers, and anyone experiencing an emergency in these areas,” said Governor Ricketts. “This emergency proclamation will aid them in their efforts as they work to keep their communities safe.”

 

The emergency proclamation can be viewed here.

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts Issues Emergency Proclamation following Severe Winter Storm

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.