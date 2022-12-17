Cierto Tequila Awarded Six Medals, Including Best of Class, at the 2022 Sunset International Spirits Competition

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded six (6) medals at the 2022 Sunset International Spirits Competition (SISC) – surpassing all other tequila brands. The SISC awarded Cierto one (1) Best of Class medal, three (3) Gold medals and two (2) Silver medals. With these new honors, Cierto has won five hundred ninety-four (594) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning tequila. Cierto is a patiently crafted expression of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth- and fifth-generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. In just three years, Cierto has won 594 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About Sunset International Spirits Competition

The 4th Annual Sunset International Spirits Competition was created by Sunset Magazine to assess appeal for consumers in the Western US, where some of the country's top spirits markets are located. The competition is judged by fellow distillers, spirits and distilling educators and researchers, retail buyers and experienced beverage media professionals.

