Report regarding systemic racism in New Brunswick

CANADA, December 16 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The commissioner appointed to examine the extent and scope of systemic racism in New Brunswick has completed her report and it has been received by government.

Manju Varma submitted the Systemic Racism Commissioner’s Final Report, which includes recommendations to address systemic racism.

“I thank the commissioner for the dedication she has shown throughout her mandate to meet with individuals, organizations and communities,” said Premier Blaine Higgs. “If we want this province to be truly welcoming, inclusive and supportive of equal opportunity, this report will be a valuable guide. We will take time to review the report and its recommendations to determine what steps will be taken next.”

Varma was appointed in the fall of 2021 to work independently of the government to engage with stakeholders to assess and understand the nature and impact of systemic racism in the province. The report was originally due earlier this year, but Varma requested an extension to allow for a more thorough consultation.

"I am both extremely pleased and proud to live in New Brunswick, the province that created the first provincial role of Commissioner on Systemic Racism. Furthermore, it was an honour to have this role,” said Varma. “I now look forward to seeing governments and communities work together to help New Brunswick become a more inclusive and equitable province.”

The public is invited to review the commissioner’s final report, which is available online.

16-12-22