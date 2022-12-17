RE: US RT 7 / Plank RD

Roadway is now clear.

US Route 7 in the area of Plank Rd in Waltham has a TT unit stuck on the hill in the middle of both lands southbound, please use extreme caution in the area.

This incident is expected to last for until further notice. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

