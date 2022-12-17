Việt Nam affirms ASEAN's commitment to promoting multilateralism

VIETNAM, December 17 - NEW YORK — Việt Nam, on behalf of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), affirmed the bloc’s priority and commitment to promoting multilateralism at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s recent open debate on a new orientation for reformed multilateralism.

In his speech, Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang, permanent representative of Việt Nam to the UN, highlighted ASEAN's priority and commitment to the respect and promotion of multilateralism for a more peaceful, prosperous, and fair world. The bloc recognises a need for reformed multilateralism in response to today's challenges, he added.

The diplomat emphasised the common view of ASEAN that reforming multilateralism must be accompanied by a commitment to pursue a multilateral approach, in accordance with international law and the UN Charter, to promote common interests, create a favourable environment for dialogue and cooperation, and avoid actions that intensify tensions.

ASEAN supports reforming the Security Council, enhancing representation, democracy, transparency, effectiveness, and efficiency, Giang said.

He held that the voice of developing countries and regional organisations, including ASEAN, need to be heard more in the global decision-making process.

The ambassador’s speech was also the first ASEAN joint one at the UNSC on this topic, made at the proposal by Việt Nam.

Meanwhile, UN Secretary-General António Guterres told the function that strengthening multilateralism is his highest priority since the start of his term of office, and that his report Our Common Agenda and the process it initiated are aimed at reinvigorating multilateralism to deal with today’s interconnected threats.

Csaba Kőrösi (Hungary), president of the UN General Assembly, underscored a need for the international community to closely cooperate in finding a multilateral solution in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

Participating UN member countries all expressed their support for multilateralism, in which the UN plays a central role. They also shared views on remaining challenges and limitations, and proposed measures to reform multilateralism more effectively. VNS