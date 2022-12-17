Seventh national youth congress wraps up successfully

VIETNAM, December 17 -

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam on Friday called on young people of the country to be the pioneers and pave the way for creativity and innovation.

Attending the closing ceremony of the 7th National Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), Đam said the Government always believes that the Youth Union will continue to promote the spirit of solidarity and intelligence, being the nucleus of leading the Youth Union's work and the youth movement.

Đam said during the last term, the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union and Vietnamese youth have coordinated with relevant agencies and organisations to implement comprehensively, practically and effectively the tasks assigned, including the development, signing and implementation of the joint resolution on working cooperation between the Government and the Central Executive Committee of the Youth Union.

In particular, in the complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth union have had many practical and effective activities in supporting people affected by the pandemic with ideas like “Million bags of social security”, buses bringing goods and necessities to affected families, rice ATMs, and oxygen ATMs.

The joint resolution between the Government and the Central Committee of the Youth Union for the 2022-27 period was signed by both sides in order to identify specific and key coordination tasks and solutions, contributing to the successful implementation of the Resolution of the 13th Party Congress.

Among the many tasks and solutions proposed, Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam noted the issue of entrepreneurship and innovation among young people.

"The most important thing is the national spirit of entrepreneurship, the aspiration to establish the nation-building career of youth, and spreading this spirit,” Đam said.

“Creativity and aspiration will help us find new ways of doing things. Those who pave the way in the beginning always have to work very hard, and if not young people, who are those who pave the way?" he said.

The Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Vietnamese youth need to strengthen their computer knowledge, information technology application and participation in the national digital transformation process, because “digital transformation is an inevitable trend that is taking place very strongly and deeply”.

The 7th National Congress of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) wrapped up successfully in Hà Nội on Friday. The congress elected 144 members of the Central Committee. The committee then elected a 33-member standing board, a six-member secretariat, and the First Secretary. Bùi Quang Huy was re-elected the First Secretary. — VNS