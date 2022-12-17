RITE AID DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Rite Aid Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Rite Aid Corporation (“Rite Aid” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RAD) in the United States District Court of Eastern Pennsylvania on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Rite Aid securities between April 14, 2022 and September 28, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 19, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



On September 29, 2022, Rite Aid announced a $252.2 million charge for the impairment of goodwill related to the Company’s Elixir subsidiary. On an earnings call held later in the day, Rite Aid’s Chief Financial Officer, Matt Schroeder, explained that the large impairment charge was triggered by a change in Rite Aid’s estimate of lives covered by Elixir for 2023 based on the latest selling season.

On this news, Rite Aid’s stock price fell $1.97 per share, or 28.02%, to close at $5.06 per share on September 29, 2022.

