USAID Announces a Call for Proposals to Improve Fertilizer Use

December 16, 2022, Tashkent, Uzbekistan – Today, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced a call for proposals from private sector companies and individuals in Uzbekistan to train farmers on best practices of fertilizer use. The concept papers can request funding to train up to 5,000 farmers on soil analysis, and proper selection and usage of fertilizers for horticulture and forage crops.

USAID Mission Director in Uzbekistan Mikaela Meredith explained, “USAID works with the Government of Uzbekistan and private agribusinesses to expand agricultural productivity, to increase incomes in the agriculture sector, and to help producers meet the demands of local and international markets. When agribusinesses use fertilizers effectively, food is more plentiful and affordable, and farmers prosper.”

Earlier this year, USAID announced a $2 million commitment to help keep food affordable by supporting Uzbekistan’s farmers and fertilizer producers. This new call for proposals follows the recent announcement of USAID’s Fertilizer Development Fund.

The Government of Uzbekistan has established a database of laws and regulations for the safe management of chemicals, including the registration, licensing, and storage of hazardous chemicals. Customized training on how to apply agrichemicals will help farmers to more efficiently grow horticultural and forage crops and reduces the risks of environmental pollution and soil degradation.

The deadline for the submission of applications is January 16, 2023. The announcement and concept paper template are available for download here.

