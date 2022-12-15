Season’s Greetings from the EPO

The Office has published a new, short film to celebrate the festive season. As in previous years,
the film combines our seasonal greeting with an EPO-related theme. While in 2021, we saw Espacenet save Christmas,
this year we tell the story of an inventive child tackling a winter problem with a bright idea.
The production also features our Isar office, which recently became a listed building (Denkmalschutz).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.