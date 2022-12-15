Submit Release
Season’s Greetings from the EPO

16 December 2022

Seasons greetings

The Office has published a new, short film to celebrate the festive season. As in previous years, the film combines our seasonal greeting with an EPO-related theme. While in 2021, we saw Espacenet save Christmas, this year we tell the story of an inventive child tackling a winter problem with a bright idea. The production also features our Isar office, which recently became a listed building (Denkmalschutz).

