AirBoss Comments on Action

/EIN News/ -- NEWMARKET, Ontario, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS)(OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) announced today that it has become aware that a statement of claim was issued (under the Class Proceedings Act, 1992) in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice against AirBoss and several named officers. The proceedings have been commenced by Jonathan A. Callowhill and Shane Chambers, who seek an order for leave to proceed under the Securities Act (Ontario), certifying the proceeding as a class proceeding and appointing them as representative plaintiffs. Mr. Callowhill owns 2,400 shares of AirBoss and Mr. Chambers owns 6,000 shares of AirBoss. They seek, among other relief, a declaration that the Company made misrepresentations contrary to the Securities Act (Ontario) during a period extending from November 9, 2021 to September 6, 2022, as well as unspecified damages.



The claim has not yet been formally served on the defendants. The Company intends to vigorously defend against this matter.

