S.A.F.E. equity offer by Balto Rx - digital logistics healthcare startup - breaking barriers to medications access

Disruptive digital tools that delivers medicines in hours to patients home. Improving healthcare and making a difference to millions - one delivery at a time.

Breaking barriers to medications access to patients. Balto Rx go-to home delivery partner offering disruptive digital tools to all pharmacies, hospitals and patients that delivers meds in hours” — Hemant Shah, CEO

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 20, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Balto Rx—a healthcare startup breaking barriers to medications access through disruptive digital delivery tools—is offering SAFE securities through Regulation Crowdfunding (REG-CF) Seed, angel private, individual or group and VCs investors have many options to invest. The digital logistics sector has been one of the most sought-after investment markets due to exponential growth in technological advancements. Balto Rx is capitalizing on this trend by revolutionizing medication delivery services using our digital platform, called Balto Intelligent Platform (BIP). The BIP provides user-friendly tools to help all pharmacies, hospitals, clinics, and patients get their prescriptions delivered to their home within hours. Additionally, Balto Rx is the only home delivery company that provides pharmacist-patient video consultation in real-time and complete tracking of orders. Medication accessibility to the patients will increase compliance and that will help reudce healthcare cost for millions. Investing in digital logistics portfolio is a good investment.Innovative solutions:According to CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services - https://www.cms.gov/ ) up to 30% of patients do not have access to their medications. Due to the increased cost of healthcare over the last decade in the United States, there are decreased rates of medication adherence. This results in billions of dollars in lost revenue.As one of the 130 million adults in America who has been diagnosed with Diabetes, I understand how crucial medications can be in maintaining a healthy lifestyle. We strive to be patient-centric and increase access to the millions of people who are impacted by all chronic illnesses and health challenges.Timely prescription delivery is the cornerstone of an effective healthcare infrastructure. With approximately 70,000 pharmacies in the US, prescription delivery services are set to experience a significant growth of 17.8% CAGR (compound annual growth rate) from 2022 to 2029. Ultimately, prescription delivery services market sales will reach a value in the range of $500+ millions by 2029.Statistics show over 5+ billion medical prescriptions were dispensed in the US in 2020, and that number is increasing every year. Less than 1% of those 5+ billion prescriptions were delivered, which leaves a 99% open market for prescription delivery. Balto Rx is filling this gap with various delivery models that provide prescription deliveries within hours. Currently, Balto Rx has delivered 30,000+ prescriptions and counting. We are estimating over $100M revenue in the next decade.

