Submit Release
News Search

There were 420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 322,794 in the last 365 days.

JERICO EXPLORATIONS INC. ANOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO CUMBERLAND RESOURCES NICKEL CORP.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jerico Explorations Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated November 17, 2022, it has changed its name to Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp. (the “Name Change”). The Company’s new CUSIP is 23078B104 and its new ISIN is CA23078B1040.

Shareholders are not required to exchange existing share certificates for new share certificates bearing the Company’s new name. The Name Change does not affect the rights of the Company’s shareholders and no further action is required by existing shareholders.

The Company continues to work towards the completion of the amalgamation between a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Cumberland Resources Corp. (“Cumberland”), which is subject to customary requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”).

About the Company

The Company is a junior mining company with no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
Binyomin Posen
Chief Executive Officer & Chief Financial Officer
T: 416 481-2222
E: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the word “will”, and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

Forward-looking information in this press release is based on certain assumptions and expected future events which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: that a subsidiary of the Company and Cumberland will be able to finalize an amalgamation transaction, that the amalgamated entity will be able to carry on the business of Cumberland, that all of the issued and outstanding shares in Cumberland will be able to be exchanged for shares in the Company, that the Company will be able to get final approval from the CSE to list its common shares on the CSE. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

email us here
Binyomin Posen
Cumberland Resources Nickel Corp.

You just read:

JERICO EXPLORATIONS INC. ANOUNCES NAME CHANGE TO CUMBERLAND RESOURCES NICKEL CORP.

Distribution channels: Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.