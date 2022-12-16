New Engineering and Diplomacy Fellowship with American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME)

The U.S. Department of State is pleased to announce a new Engineering and Diplomacy Fellowship in partnership with the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME). This new fellowship program will complement four other science and technology targeted fellowship programs at the Department, all of which bring scientific and technical experts into the foreign policy process. This fellowship further strengthens ties between the Department and the domestic scientific community and is the first new Engineering and Diplomacy Fellowship at the Department of State since 2003.

The new fellowship program with ASME is based on the premise that advancements in science and technology are poised to define the geopolitical landscape of the 21st century. Through participation in foreign policy discussions, the fellows will help increase understanding of complex, cutting-edge scientific and engineering fields, and provide advice on the wider international implications of important emerging scientific issues. In this capacity, they will bring valuable knowledge from their technical expertise and professional networks to bear on the work of the Department and, through the Department, to the broader science and technology community.

The Department of State continues to make science and technology a cornerstone of US policy.

For further information, please inquire with the Office of the Science and Technology Adviser to the Secretary and email STAS_Office@groups.state.gov.