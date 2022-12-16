AI Entertainment Startup tap. Raises $1.8 Million in Pre-Seed Funding to Connect Everyone in Entertainment

About

Brandinc PR is a full-service public relations agency committed to developing cohesive strategic communication plans that ensure your company’s success. We take pride in our outside-the-box approach and dedication to turn brand communication into engaging and value-generating conversations that get you the recognition you deserve. Our company thrives on a foundation of transparency, authenticity, and integrity. We work closely with you from concept to execution to make sure all your needs are understood, your expectations are met, and your position as the top-of-mind choice is secured. Our tight-knit team of PR, Marketing, and Brand Development specialists is ready to leverage our expertise, creativity, and network to drive lasting results. We are experienced in working with ambitious beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment brands – but we can’t say “No” to a good challenge. If you feel that our values align and we’d make a good team, book your initial consultation session with one of our experts. Let’s chat about your needs and get your business moving in the right direction with customized PR & brand development solutions.

Visit our website