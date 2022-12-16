MicroCool Announces their Inclusion on the Hydrobuilder eCommerce site

This quarter, MicroCool announces the inclusion of its products on Hydrobuilder's website, marking yet another major milestone in its role as a leader in the adiabatic cooling and humidification industry.

Since its inception, MicroCool has carved out its own path in the pursuit of innovative evaporative humidification technology and solutions. For more than four decades, the company has remained at the forefront of its field, developing and launching breakthrough solutions for a broad range of agricultural applications.

This quarter, MicroCool announces the inclusion of its products on Hydrobuilder’s website, marking yet another major milestone in its role as a leader in the adiabatic cooling and humidification industry.

MicroCool Products & Solutions Added to the Hydrobuilder Website

It was MicroCool’s Focus humidification technology and solutions that caught the eye of Hydrobuilder, a leading eCommerce platform dedicated to offering high-quality, competitively priced products backed by an expert staff of passionate horticulturists.

The addition of MicroCool products to the eCommerce platform further expands its already robust line of high-quality hydroponic and CEA products. Known for quality and competitive pricing, Hydrobuilder goes to considerable measures to ensure the product it carries meet only the highest of standards. MicroCool is honored to have ‘made the cut’, and looks forward to this mutually beneficial arrangement that makes access to MicroCool’s products even more accessible for interested parties.

Featured MicroCool Products

MicroCool FOCUS Humidifier (available on Hydrobuilder.com)

Focus pump modules

Cell humidifiers

UL listed 508A Focus Interface Panels

MicroCool is dedicated to helping horticulturalists and commercial growers achieve more, optimizing production with the use of industry-leading, innovative solutions for humidification and cooling. Backed by more than four decades of experience, the company’s superiorly designed products are custom manufactured in the USA and designed to exceed expectations.

About Hydrobuilder

Headquartered in Chico, California, Hydrobuilder.com is part of Hydrobuilder Holdings, the leading omnichannel platform with 22 retail locations and 10 warehouses serving the $12.5 billion indoor and outdoor CEA and hydroponics industry, currently focusing on the $3.0 billion North American CEA market, and serving the entire spectrum of customers from hobbyists to the largest commercial growers through its online, retail and warehouse direct channels. The Company was formed in October 2020 and has since acquired six companies that are each market leaders across different sales channels and geographies: GreenCoast, a leading California hydroponics retailer; Hydrobuilder.com, a leading online retailer of hydroponics and horticultural supplies; Elevated Equipment Supply, a full-service equipment and supplies provider; Way to Grow, a Colorado-based retailer of aeroponic, hydroponic and greenhouse products; Home Grown Ventures, a manufacturer and distributor of a proprietary blend of water-soluble nutrients used for commercial agriculture; and New England Hydroponics, a Northeast-based retailer of lighting, climate control, tools, supplies, nutrients, and growing mediums. For more information, please visit https://hbhold.com/.

About MicroCool

For decades, the company has designed and implemented customized solutions for the greenhouse and controlled agriculture space.

Founded in 1980, MicroCool is an innovator and thought leader in the humidification, adiabatic cooling, and dust & odor control systems for industrial applications across a broad range of industries including digital printing, storage and warehousing, electronics, horticulture, greenhouse, and municipalities.

Since its inception, the company has led the charge in developing state-of-the-art, high-pressure industrial fog humidification and cooling systems engineered to outperform the competition, reduce energy costs, prolong equipment life, improve output or yield, and more.

Why MicroCool Solutions

Energy-efficient solutions and systems that boost the bottom line

Custom-tailored solutions engineered to perfectly fit the client’s budget and goals

Use of pressurized water (not steam)

Vertically integrated solutions (manufacturing and implementation)

Intuitive controls to fine-tune results

No compressed air

USA made

Those interested in learning more about MicroCool or its products are encouraged to reach out to Hydrobuilder.

